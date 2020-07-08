Patriots announce Cam Newton signing

Getty Images

It’s officially official: Cam Newton is a member of the Patriots.

The quarterback passed his physical and signed his deal, with the team announcing the transaction Wednesday.

Newton, 31, spent nine seasons in Carolina before the Panthers released him March 24. He remained on the open market until agreeing to terms on a one-year, incentive-laden deal on June 28.

In 125 regular-season games with the Panthers, Newton completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, behind the 6,109 by Mike Vick and the 4,928 by Randall Cunningham.

Newton’s 58 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by an NFL quarterback.

Newton, who recently posted he was tired of being humble, will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job in New England. With a league MVP and a Super Bowl start, Newton is the favorite to win the job . . . if healthy.