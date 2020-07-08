Ravens will limit attendance to less than 14,000 people at home games

Getty Images

The Ravens don’t know if fans will be in the building when they host the Browns in Week One of the 2020 regular season, but they do know they won’t be at full capacity if fans are allowed in M&T Bank Stadium.

The team sent an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday informing them that they are limiting attendance to less than 14,000 people due to safety protocols put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium has a capacity of just over 71,000 fans.

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

Senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said that there’s “no equitable way to accommodate” every season ticket holder as more than 62,000 have already been sold. Season ticket holders will get priority access to buy tickets to individual games and money they’ve already been paid can be put towards this year’s games or their renewal at the same seat location for next year.