Report: Derrick Henry extension not “on the verge of happening”

Getty Images

We’re a week away from the deadline for franchise- and transition-tagged players to sign multi-year deals with their teams and none of the 15 tagged players have agreed to extensions.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is one member of that group and word last month was that his camp has been speaking with the team about getting something done. Those talks don’t appear to have put Henry on the doorstep of a new deal, though.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that “no extension is on the verge of happening” in Nashville. He adds that the two sides are still in communication, so something could change over the next week if the deadline leads to a change in approach on one side or the other.

Henry has signed his franchise tag, so he’s set to make $10.278 million this season if things don’t change by July 15.