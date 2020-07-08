Report: Washington to avoid Native American imagery in new name

In evidence that Dan Snyder is capable of seeing the point of a new name, he’s not trying to make it too much like his last one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, in discussions about a new name, Washington is planning to have “no Native American imagery.”

Considering the recent outcry about using a slur for a nickname and defending it for years, that seems like a reasonable place to begin.

That would seemingly preclude hanging onto a variation of their current logo with a name such as Warriors, or keeping the feather (or the spear that used to be on their alternate helmets during the Steve Spurrier era).

It’s clearly the right move, as hanging onto such images would have been close to Snyder’s “all caps” NEVER stance of the past, at a time when economic pressure appears to be doing what social pressure couldn’t.

  1. Not sure what they could change the name to because what’s acceptable today may not be tomorrow since rules keep changing. Might was well go the European soccer route and call them the Washington Football Club.

  2. baldbuc says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    “Keep changing”? This name has been an issue for decades and decades, with all sorts of college teams moving away from these names ages ago.

  3. baldbuc says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm
    Makes sense. Until the name Washington has to go.

  4. Sports clubs can only be named after animals because they have no rights or claims to heritage. That or something abstract like Jazz or Renaissance…..wait…Renaissance!! Go with that!!!

  5. Isn’t ignoring Native Americans arguably just as bad as dishonoring them? Why not something that honors them and brings awareness to, y’know, their existence? The fact that the team isn’t choosing a name that honors indigenous Americans is, in a word, baffling.

