Report: Washington to avoid Native American imagery in new name

In evidence that Dan Snyder is capable of seeing the point of a new name, he’s not trying to make it too much like his last one.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, in discussions about a new name, Washington is planning to have “no Native American imagery.”

Considering the recent outcry about using a slur for a nickname and defending it for years, that seems like a reasonable place to begin.

That would seemingly preclude hanging onto a variation of their current logo with a name such as Warriors, or keeping the feather (or the spear that used to be on their alternate helmets during the Steve Spurrier era).

It’s clearly the right move, as hanging onto such images would have been close to Snyder’s “all caps” NEVER stance of the past, at a time when economic pressure appears to be doing what social pressure couldn’t.