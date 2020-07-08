Steelers will require fans to wear masks if fans are allowed

Getty Images

The Steelers will require masks for fans . . . if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.

The team maintains hope it can have at least some fans for its home games.

“Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere,” Burt Lauten, the Steelers’ director of communications, said in a statement to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games.”

The Steelers announced in May that they planned to hold back 50 percent of individual ticket sales to prepare for social distancing.

Pittsburgh’s season ticket holders already were told they can opt out of 2020 while retaining their rights and tenure for 2021. The Steelers are one of about a dozen teams known to have offered that option to season ticket holders.

“We are communicating with our season ticket holders to make them aware of the digital ticketing process we will employ this season at Heinz Field for a more flexible solution as we prepare for potential reduced capacity,” Lauten said. “We will continue the process of allowing our fans to opt out of their 2020 season tickets if they feel they are uniquely affected by the current situation.”