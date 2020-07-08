Worker died at SoFi Stadium construction site Tuesday of “personal health issue”

Getty Images

A worker died at the SoFi Stadium construction site died on Tuesday.

That marked the second death at the site in a little over a month as a worker fell to his death from the roof in early June. A statement from the group overseeing the construction said that the worker died after showing signs of a health issue.

“His co-workers promptly summoned help and an onsite EMT and local paramedics responded,” Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement, via the Los Angeles Times. “Unfortunately, it is with great sadness we confirm that he passed away of what appears to be a personal health related cause.”

Counseling is being provided for other workers on the future home of the Rams and Chargers.

In addition to the two deaths, 25 workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. The project is still nearing completion and is on track to host its first games later this year.