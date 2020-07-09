Browns inform season ticket holders they can opt out, must wear masks at games

Getty Images

The Browns are the latest team to reach out to season ticket holders about their plans for the coming season and those plans are in line with what we’ve heard from other teams.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Browns said that they do not expect to have full capacity at games this season and that they cannot say at this point if people will be in the stands or how many people would be allowed in. They are also giving season ticket holders the chance to opt out of buying tickets this year without losing their seats for the 2021 season.

Should ticket holders not opt out, the team says they can’t guarantee they’d have their normal seats this year or how many games they’d be able to attend.

The Browns also said that facial coverings will be required for any fan in attendance and that there will be other changes to the gameday experience, including the ability to circulate around the stadium, this year.