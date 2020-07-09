J.J. Watt cautions against a rush to meet a set reporting date

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL and NFL Players Association work out the various things that need to be worked out in advance of one of the strangest football seasons ever, there’s one option that merits consideration: Patience.

“The last thing that we want as players is for this report date to be set in stone and for us to be bumping up against this report date and then we hastily put things together just because we want to make sure that report date is met,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said during a Wednesday visit to the #PFTPM podcast. “I think the most important thing for us is getting everything right so that everybody feels as safe as possible, as comfortable as possible with what we’re gonna do. Whether that is on the report date, whether that’s pushed back, whatever it may be. But I just don’t want us to get into a situation where we bump up this report date and we say oh no now we gotta figure it out. That’s where you get into trouble.”

Training camps remain due to open on July 28. Any delays in the opening of camp could jeopardize Week One.

That said, the league could always take Week One and tack it onto the weekend after Week 17. The same thing could happen with Week Two, and so on, until the league is confident that the season can safely begin and can successfully be completed.

Put simply, season delayed is far better than season denied. If the NFL rushes to meet deadlines that aren’t inflexible, the league could be flirting with an outcome that is inflexible.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “J.J. Watt cautions against a rush to meet a set reporting date

  1. I’m beginning to think this season may not happen not because of COVID-19 but rather because the NFL and NFLPA won’t be able to agree on standards.

    Here is Watt saying we need to figure it out while at the same time refusing to do one of the things he could be asked to do and wear a face shield.

  2. Can’t these guys just retire for the year & come back next year? Or do they wanna make money while not playing?

  3. Man, the privilege of these guys is astounding. Do they realize that life has gone on for majority of the common people? And all the nurses, cops, firefighters, etc making $50-60k a year that never stopped working and we’re forced into MUCH riskier situations without any “report date” or preparations?

  4. It’s tough to imagine players reporting to camps in 20 days with the way things are going right now. The NFL has to be realistic about what is feasible and safe for all involved.

  5. Players will want their full paycheck while making it clear that they don’t want to play claiming safety reasons. At the same time not wearing masks in clubs.

    I am fine with players being afraid and not wanting to risk getting sick for themselves and their families. But they cant expect to get paid at the same time.

    Stand in line like the rest of us and try to get your 600/week unemployment for 3 months.
    Player like Watt don’t need to play. Realistically – football is just a little too dangerous a sport for rich people.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.