Jeffrey Lurie’s production company to release documentary called The Meaning of Hitler

Getty Images

In one of his apologies for sharing a quote he believed to be from Adolf Hitler on social media, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson vowed to “fully educate myself” about anti-Semitism.

A forthcoming documentary film produced by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie could be part of that education process. Lurie announced on Thursday that the first film released by his Play/Action Pictures will be The Meaning of Hitler. The project has been in the works for three years.

“We couldn’t be prouder that The Meaning of Hitler is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” Lurie said, via Dino-Ray Ramos of Deadline.com. “I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

Per Ramos, the film, which shares its title with a 1978 book, traces Hitler’s rise to power and his crimes “against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of history itself.”