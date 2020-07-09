Jon Robinson: Uncertain financial landscape has hurt extension talks

Getty Images

The Titans face a Wednesday deadline to complete a long-term deal with running back Derrick Henry or he will play under the one-year franchise tag. A report Wednesday indicated the sides are not close.

In addition, tight end Jonnu Smith, linebacker Jayon Brown and nose tackle DaQuan Jones are entering the final year of their contracts without any sign that an extension will happen for any of them.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson admitted the pandemic has created an uncertain financial landscape, which has slowed contract talks for his team.

“I’m a big analogy guy,” Robinson said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “It’s no different than if I was if I was working for Pepsi or Coke, and I knew that we weren’t going to have as many sales. . . . You wouldn’t go out and buy a new house.

“I don’t know what that’s going to look like. It’s something that we will certainly talk about. You know, we’ve talked to the players and the reps. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now with everything, and I would say certainly with the salary cap too, because we’ve got to be mindful. What you don’t want to do is do something and then you’ve got to undo it or try to unpack it a year two years from now, given the uncertainty of the salary cap.”

The Titans have taken a proactive approach in recent offseasons, signing the likes of Taylor Lewan and Kevin Byard to extensions. But it doesn’t look like they will complete any this offseason with reduced stadium revenue looming.