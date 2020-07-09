Lamar Miller posts workout video showing post-ACL tear progress

Getty Images

Lamar Miller hasn’t found a place to play in 2020 and the former Texans running back is trying to show possible suitors that he’s recovered well from last year’s torn ACL.

Miller tore his ACL late last summer and missed the entire 2019 season as a result. On Thursday, he posted a video showing him moving well while going through a workout that included agility ladder drills, sprinting and cutting.

Free agents are still barred from visiting team facilities, so Miller won’t be able to give any teams an in-person look at how he’s moving around at the moment. He could get a look if that changes before training camp or he may have to wait until another back goes down in camp to get a chance.

Miller ran for 973 yards and five touchdowns on 210 carries for the Texans in 2018.