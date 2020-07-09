Malik Jackson: See players as people not financial burdens or roster spots

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA have come to agreement on some protocols for opening training camp at team facilities later this month, but other details about COVID-19 testing and other issues remain to be worked out.

Many players have expressed a desire to learn those details and Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson has added his voice to that group. In a post to Instagram, Jackson called it “unacceptable and utterly disrespectful” to be moving forward without “answers to simple questions we’ve been asking since this pandemic started.”

Jackson goes on to say that players are willing to “juggle the risk” that comes with playing professional football, but notes those risks are greater this year and calls it “asinine” to think players can spend all week maintaining social distancing before playing games on Sunday.

“Respectfully, every owner is over 40 and understandable will probably not be out there with us on the field nor in the building,” Jackson wrote. “I ask in this moment you see us as people not financial burdens or roster spots. Health is wealth for both parties.”

One of the outstanding issues between the league and union concerns the response to players that want to opt out of playing because they’re uncomfortable with the current circumstances. Assuming others share Jackson’s concerns, answers on that front could be a significant development.