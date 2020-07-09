Ohio State athletic director “really concerned” about season

Getty Images

The Big Ten is moving to a conference-only schedule for 2020, the league announced Thursday. If they play at all. . . .

Shortly after the Big Ten’s announcement, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith held a video call with reporters. Once “cautiously optimistic” about a college football season this fall, Smith no longer is.

“I’m really concerned,” Smith said, via Ari Wasserman of TheAthletic.com. “When you look at the behavior of our country and in may we were on a downward trajectory, now, if we are not the worst in the world, [we are] one of the worst [countries] in the world.”

In May, Smith said he was hopeful of crowds of 50,000. Two months later, with the coronavirus “at a spike again,” Smith now has doubts his school will play at all.

“People need to follow the protocols to give our kids a chance to compete,” Smith said.

Ohio State paused on-campus workouts Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak. The school doesn’t release the number of positive tests.