Packers hope to host future college game after losing Wisconsin-Notre Dame

Getty Images

The Big Ten’s announcement Thursday that it will play a conference-only schedule this fall has affected one NFL team.

The Packers were scheduled to host a game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Oct. 3. They no longer will.

It will save wear and tear on Lambeau Field. The Packers had requested a road game that week, but the NFL scheduled Green Bay to host the Falcons in a Monday Night Football game on Oct. 5.

The Packers released a statement about the cancellation of the college game at Lambeau.

“The University of Notre Dame has informed the Packers that the game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Lambeau Field has been canceled due to the pandemic and the Big 10 Conference reducing their schedule to conference-only games. While we are disappointed with the game’s cancellation, we completely understand and respect the decision.

“We are very hopeful to reschedule the game in the future. The Packers are proud to host such games at Lambeau Field and, with the community, experience the incredible atmosphere surrounding college football.

“We also are proud to be a part of Greater Green Bay’s enthusiastic reception of both schools and their fans for an exciting weekend of football and related activities. We appreciate the economic impact it brings to our community and we look forward to hosting future college football games at Lambeau Field.”