Packers sign fifth-round choice Kamal Martin

The Packers announced Thursday they have signed linebacker Kamal Martin to his rookie deal.

The team made Martin a fifth-round choice, the 175th overall selection.

Green Bay now has signed seven of its nine draft choices. Only third-rounder Josiah Deguara and sixth-rounder Jake Hanson remain unsigned.

Martin was a three-year starter at the University of Minnesota. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season despite playing only eight games. He missed five games with a knee injury.

During his four college seasons, Martin played 45 games and made 177 tackles, including 13 for loss, along with 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Martin will compete for playing time with Oren Burks, Curtis Bolton and Ty Summers as a backup inside linebacker alongside free agent acquisition Christian Kirksey.