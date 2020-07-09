Post-game contact will be limited in 2020

Getty Images

It’s hard to socially distance during a game of football.

The postgame is easier to legislate.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league is taking steps to keep teams at a safe distance after the conclusion of play.

That includes teams being “forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other” after games.

Jersey swaps between players, which have become more of a custom in recent years, will also be prohibited. Not mentioned, but likely also part of the plan would be prayer circles that sometimes crop up.

The plan’s already being mocked by players, with Richard Sherman voicing immediate scorn.

This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game. 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/fWefsUSVDc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 9, 2020

It’s a small gesture, and perhaps pointless after players have been in close contact with each other for three hours, but the symbolism carries some weight, and reducing unnecessary risks can’t be a bad thing.