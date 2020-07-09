Quintez Cephus, Jason Huntley announce they’ve signed with Lions

Getty Images

The Lions have struck deals with two more members of their 2020 draft class.

The announcements of those deals came from the players. The agents for fifth-round wide receiver Quintez Cephus posted a picture of their client signing his deal on Twitter and fellow fifth-rounder Jason Huntley posted a similar shot to his Instagram account.

Cephus had 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Wisconsin. He joins Geronimo Allison and Travis Fulgham in the mix for snaps behind Danny Amendola, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

Huntley was the second of two running backs that the Lions selected in April. He joins second-round pick D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson in the Detroit backfield.