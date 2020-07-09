Raheem Mostert looking for salary in line with Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

Running back Raheem Mostert requested a trade away from the 49ers on Wednesday with the lack of progress on a revised contract cited as the reason why he wants to move elsewhere.

Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler made a public announcement about the trade request and also spoke to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media about what his client is looking for in a new deal. Mostert signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2019 season after two years spent largely on special teams, but took on a leading offensive role last season.

Tessler said that Mostert has been looking for a salary bump that would bring his compensation in line with Tevin Coleman. Coleman is set to make $4.55 million in 2020 while Mostert is set to make $2.575 million.

The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Dolphins earlier this offseason. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson join Coleman as other backs on the depth chart.