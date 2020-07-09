Report: Big 10 to shift to conference-only schedule

Getty Images

The Ivy League might not become the same kind of bellwether for football as it was for basketball, but other conferences are already beginning to adjust their plans for the fall.

According to Nicole Auerbach of TheAthletic.com, the Big 10 will adopt a conference-only schedule for the fall.

Coming the day after the Ivy League canceled all fall sports, it’s an ominous sign for college football, whether fans might be involved or not.

While many of those games are against smaller schools, there were some interesting matchups including Ohio State playing at Oregon.

it could have an indirect impact on the NFL.

The Packers were scheduled to play the second game in a three-day span in October, when they host the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Wisconsin and Notre Dame were schedule to play the Saturday before at Lambeau Field, which would have created a field condition issue.