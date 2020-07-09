Report: Nashville second team out of MLS tournament

Getty Images

A second team has now been bounced from the MLS Is Back Tournament, but not because of losing games.

According to Paul Tenorio of TheAthletic.com, Nashville SC are out of the tournament, joining Dallas on the sidelines because of an excess of COVID-19 cases.

Nashville was supposed to play Wednesday night, but that game was postponed. Five players had tested positively, and four others were being retested because of inconclusive results.

MLS is bunkering in Orlando in hopes of keeping teams quarantined and safe, but that plan is falling well short of expectations,