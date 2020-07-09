Seahawks allow season ticket holders an opt-out option for 2020

Getty Images

The Seahawks have joined the growing number of teams to allow season ticket holders to pause their season ticket membership.

The team sent an email to season ticket holders Thursday.

Seattle’s season ticket holders can choose to request a refund for 2020 or defer the payment to 2021. Fans will retain their rights and tenure for 2021.

The Seahawks also are allowing fans a “wait-and-see” option by keeping credit on their accounts as the team confirms details and government mandates for the 2020 season.

“No changes will be made to your season ticket membership at this time,” the team wrote, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “If stadium capacity or game schedule changes occur, you will still have priority for ticket options. Any unused credits from 2002 will roll over to 2021 season ticket renewal or, upon request, be refunded.”

The Seahawks are at least the 14th team to enact an opt out option for 2020, via Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.