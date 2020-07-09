Senator Blumenthal calls for all NCAA conferences to postpone football to the spring

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Ivy League decided to postpone football until the spring. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wants all other NCAA conferences to do the same.

“There’s absolutely nothing different between the Ivy League and any division except for the money, to be very blunt,” Blumenthal told Steve Berkowitz of USA Today. “It’s about the money. And if the other schools fail to follow the Ivy League’s lead, it will be only because of the money. And, in fact, it will be another misguided act in a long litany of putting school profits ahead of the people who play for them.”

Meanwhile, Blumental and Senator Corey Booker (D-N.J.) have introduced legislation that would prevent schools from asking college athletes to sign COVID-19 waivers. Blumenthal calls the waiver requests “an implicit recognition of the dangers [of] having those students come back.”

Blumenthal also echoed concerns that different schools have different protocols for dealing with the virus, which becomes a problem when football teams from different schools meet on the same field.

“There has to be a uniform national standard, not a patchwork of differing guidelines and practices,” Blumenthal said. “Protecting these young athletes ought to be a priority at this particular moment. You know, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said we’re still knee-deep in the pandemic. The only way I’d amend it is that we’re neck deep in the pandemic.

“There may be differing infection and death rates across the country. But the vulnerability among college athletes playing team sports is the same everywhere. Let me put it this way: Colleges play football by the same rules. There ought to be no difference in the health care rules that govern whether they can play safely.”

The NCAA has rules for everything and anything. The rules have rules, and those rules have rules. Yet there are no rules that apply to all member schools when it comes to steps for preventing players from catching and/or spreading the virus.

And the money really is driving the bus. Major schools at major conferences want to harvest the revenues that college football generates, even if doing so exposes college football players and anyone with whom they come into contact to an enhanced risk of developing COVID-19.

Major schools at major conferences also want to maintain the fiction that football players are students, not cogs in a machine that generates billions of dollars. The more determined those major schools and major conferences are to proceed without uniform rules that ensure safety for all college football players, the more obvious it will become — if it wasn’t already — that it’s always and only about the money.