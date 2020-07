Getty Images

Washington is poised to change its team name, but not its team colors.

Burgundy and gold will remain the team colors, ESPN reported.

That makes sense, as the team is scrambling to change the name quickly, and there likely won’t be time for a full uniform redesign before the season.

The team is expected to change its name and stop using any Native American imagery in logos before playing another game. But players will likely be wearing the same jerseys, and fans will wear the same colors.