ACC has made no decision about football season schedule

After the Big Ten canceled all non-conference football games, the ACC was reportedly set to do the same. But the ACC says no such decision has been made.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the ACC said its schedule will be determined late this month.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority,” the statement said. “As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

Although the major conferences are still operating as if they will play their seasons, in recent days more pessimism has emerged about whether college football can be played at all this year.