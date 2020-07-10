ACC to work with Notre Dame to keep games on schedule

Getty Images

When the Big 10 announced it was playing a conference-only schedule in the fall, Notre Dame lost a significant matchup — its game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

And as a football independent, the current landscape could make it difficult for them, but for a longtime partner.

According to longtime ACC reporter David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said that even if his league goes the conference-only route, Notre Dame will remain in the mix.

Six of Notre Dame’s remaining 11 scheduled games are against ACC opponents (Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Louisville). Two others are against Pac-12 schools (Stanford and USC), with an SEC game against Arkansas along with Navy and Western Michigan. The Navy game was originally scheduled to be played in Ireland, but that trip was scrapped earlier this summer and it will now be played at Navy.

Notre Dame’s been a member of the ACC in every sport but football since 2012, choosing to retain independence there. But they’re fortunate the ACC seems open to helping them out now.