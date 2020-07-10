Bengals tell season ticket holders no tailgating in stadium parking lots

Getty Images

We’re preparing for a 2020 NFL season that looks very different from those that have come before and the Bengals have introduced another change into the mix.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders this week concerning procedural changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, per the Cincinnati Enquirer, one of those changes is that tailgating will not be allowed in Paul Brown Stadium parking lots. The Bengals are the first team to explicitly state that tailgating won’t be permitted in stadium lots.

Word last month was that the NFL was preparing for fans to congregate outside stadiums for tailgate parties, although that was discussed in regard to stadiums that were completely closed to spectators.

The other information in the letter is familiar to those who have been following what other teams are saying about the coming season. They expect a significant cut to the amount of fans in the stadium, any fans that are at games will need to wear facial coverings and season ticket holders can opt out for this season without losing their seats for 2021.