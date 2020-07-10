Bills, Giants, Jets players won’t be subject to 14-day quarantine before camp

Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday that teams coming from areas with increasing rates of COVID-19 to play games against the Jets and Giants would be exempt from the 14-day quarantine in place for other travelers.

Murphy did not say whether the same waiver would be in place for players for the Jets and Giants who would be coming to camp from one of the 19 states currently covered by the advisory. Word came later on Friday that they will be able to arrive in Jersey outside of that two-week window, however.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have been operating under the same quarantine guidelines and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media spoke to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office about the training camp issue as it relates to the Bills. His office said players do not have to arrive 14 days ahead of the start of camp, but they will have to be tested and not do anything until the results have come back.

Camps are set to open for veterans on July 28 with rookies able to report as early as July 21.