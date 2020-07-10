Canada has aggressive penalties in store for pro athletes who leave their bubbles

Getty Images

Major League Baseball isn’t using a bubble. However, baseball players playing baseball north of the border will be expected to remain within the bubble consisting of their stadium and hotel.

In Canada, members of the Toronto Blue Jays will endure grave consequences if they violate their quarantine.

Scott Mitchell of TSN reports that Blue Jays players have been told that, if they are seen out and about, they will be fined $750,000 and face potential jail time.

Canadian authorities have an extra incentive to ensure that professional baseball players remain under wraps, given that they’ll routinely becoming to America, where the virus is running rampant. Of course, it wouldn’t be running rampant in America if American authorities had a fraction of the will that Canadian authorities have when it comes to making unpopular rules and enforcing them.