Chiefs bring back Matt Moore

Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Moore did his part to help the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl last season by filling in for Patrick Mahomes after Mahomes injured his knee in an October game against the Broncos and he’ll get a chance to help their title defense this year.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that Moore has re-signed with the Chiefs. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been disclosed.

Moore signed with the Chiefs last August after Chad Henne hurt his ankle and made six overall appearances last season. Two of those appearances were starts, including a 26-23 win over the Vikings in Week Nine.

Moore was 59-of-91 for 659 yards and four touchdowns.

Henne returned to the active roster after an injured reserve stint last year and re-signed with the Chiefs earlier this year. They also have Jordan Ta'amu and Shea Patterson on the roster. Moore’s return could lead to one of them being dropped, but the Chiefs may also opt to hold onto more quarterbacks as insurance against Mahomes missing time due to COVID-19.