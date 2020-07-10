Chiefs cut quarterback Shea Patterson

Getty Images

Shea Patterson is the odd man out in the Chiefs’ quarterback room.

Hours after the Chiefs agreed to terms with backup quarterback Matt Moore, they released Patterson, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Patterson went undrafted this year and signed with the Chiefs after the draft. He was Michigan’s starter the last two years and played at Ole Miss for two years before that.

The Chiefs now have three quarterbacks to back up Patrick Mahomes: Moore, Chad Henne and Jordan Ta'amu. They obviously hope they don’t have to use any of those three, but Moore played fairly well when Mahomes got hurt last year and is likely to earn the No. 2 job again this season.