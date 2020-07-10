College Football Playoff still planning to go forward as usual

Getty Images

The Big Ten made it official on Thursday that this college football season will get off to a very different start, canceling all non-conference games. But the College Football Playoff says the season will end the same way as usual.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told USA Today that the four-team playoff is still on.

“Whatever the season looks like, the committee will select the best four teams based on the protocol,” he said.

If every conference follows the Big Ten’s lead, comparing the relative strengths of the conferences will be impossible, as none of the conferences will have played against each other. But Hancock said the committee can still make it work.

“The fundamental mission of the committee has not changed,” Hancock said. “Choose the best four teams based on the protocol. This is why the committee has 13 football experts. Their duty, their task, is to select the best four teams based on the play on the field and the schedules the conferences establish.”

Of course, all of this becomes irrelevant if there is no college football season. At the moment, the powers that be in the sport are planning as if the season will go forward, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll see any college football at all this year.