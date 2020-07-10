Colts will provide season ticket holders with an opt out for 2020

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay went an email to the team’s fans Friday, and the team posted it on its website.

Irsay addressed season ticket holders in the memo, saying, “We understand that some of these changes will impact your ability to attend games this season and are in the process of developing our overall plan as it relates to our season ticket members. This will include a fair and equitable way to offer you these limited seating options and a fan-friendly way to defer to next year and reserve your current seats for the 2021 season.”

It means the Colts are joining more than a dozen other teams in giving fans an option to sit out the 2020 season while retaining their rights and tenure for 2021.

Irsay wrote:

Colts Fans,

This is an unprecedented time for our sport. As we navigate the twists and turns of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want you to know that our top priority is the safety of our fans, players and staff.

As such, our league is instituting some significant changes to the gameday experience that will affect all of us. This will include:

» A modified preseason schedule.

» Reduced stadium capacity that complies with CDC guidelines for social distancing.

» Tarps being placed over the eight rows nearest the field as an increased safety measure for football personnel and fans.

» A food and beverage experience that minimizes person-to-person contact.

» An adjusted game presentation that eliminates non-essential personnel on the playing field.

» Additional health and safety protocols, including face coverings.

For those with season tickets, your Colts representative will be in touch in the coming weeks with more detail on how these changes will be managed — and, most importantly, how it will affect you for the upcoming season.

I cannot tell you how important you are to the Indianapolis Colts franchise and how much we appreciate your loyalty and support. I ask for your patience and understanding as we move forward together.

God bless you and your loved ones, stay safe — and GO COLTS!”