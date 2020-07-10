D’Andre Swift ready to take on any role “full force”

Getty Images

The Lions signed second-round pick D'Andre Swift to his rookie deal recently and that leaves the running back able to focus on football matters with his first training camp on the horizon.

At the top of that list is a competition with Kerryon Johnson for playing time in the team’s offense. Swift said he’s “ready to compete” on a Thursday conference call, but the Lions have said they aren’t going to make a big deal about how things look on the depth chart and Swift said he’ll attack any role with the same intensity.

“I’ve been competing all my life,” Swift said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Kerryon is a great back, great player. I remember when he was at Auburn, and he was killing us. He’s still doing great in the league. I can’t even give you my role. Whatever role they have for me, I just gotta make sure I’m in the best shape and know all of the plays so I’m ready to take it on full force. But I’m not going in there looking to do anything, just doing what I’ve been doing.”

Injuries have limited Johnson to 18 games in his first two seasons and any more trouble on that front would bring an early end to any competition.