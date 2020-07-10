Devin White hosting a party with 2,000 people expected

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will host his second annual “Trail Ride” at his “Get Live Stables” in Cotton Valley, Louisiana, on Saturday.

The mayor of the town, C.C. Cox, told TMZ that 2,000 people are expected on the 20-acre property and that no COVID-19 precautions are required or will be enforced.

Louisiana State Troopers and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s office will work the party but will not enforce social distancing guidelines, Cox said.

“You just got to accept it,” Cox said. “I’m ready for it.”

White and the Buccaneers did not immediately respond to TMZ when asked for comment.

White, a first-round choice in 2019, made 91 tackles, an interception, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 13 games as a rookie.