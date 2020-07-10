Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for conduct detrimental

Getty Images

The Eagles announced Friday that they have “penalized” receiver DeSean Jackson for conduct detrimental to the team. The team did not elaborate on the penalties.

The Eagles also warned that “in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions.”

Jackson is under fire for an anti-Semitic post this week.

He has apologized twice, met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and General Manager Howie Roseman, who are Jewish, spoken to a Philadelphia rabbi and accepted Julian Edelman‘s invitation to visit the Holocaust Museum.

The Eagles’ statement reads: “This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization. The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate towards any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow.

“We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization and leaders in the community. That has led to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.

“We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism.”