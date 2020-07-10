George Kittle thinks player workouts will give 49ers a step up

Getty Images

49ers players couldn’t work out at the team facility this offseason, which meant that the only group work they did came in player-organized workouts in San Jose and Nashville over the last few months.

Tight end George Kittle told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com that “everyone looked good” during those sessions and that it was “really fun and interesting” to work on installing the team’s offense with this year’s rookie class. Kittle noted that their attempts to replicate practice could only go so far, but thinks the team could still wind up with a leg up on others.

“To some extent, you can do that, but you don’t have coach [Kyle] Shanahan there, you don’t have coach [tight ends/assistant head coach Jon] Embree, you don’t have [wide receivers coach] Wes Welker there yelling at you, you don’t have the defense yelling at you,” Kittle said. “So, I think it was a good start, but we have a long way to go, and I think the foundation we have put in and that everyone has put in this offseason will definitely give us a step ahead on some teams.”

Plenty of players from other teams have held workouts in place of the typical offseason program, so it remains to be seen how much the 49ers are ahead of the competition. That said, the work certainly shouldn’t hurt for a team that ended last season as the lead dog in the NFC.