Hunter Henry does not anticipate long-term deal before deadline

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry doesn’t expect to get a long-term deal before Wednesday’s deadline.

Henry already has signed the $10.6 million franchise tender.

“I don’t think anything will get done, but we’ll see,” Henry told Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group on Friday.

Henry, 25, has never played all 16 games in a season and has seen action in only 41 of 64 games in his career. He sees 2020 as a prove-it year.

“I’m not worried about it,” Henry said. “I’m just going to go out there. I get a chance to play this year and do my thing this year. I’m pretty locked in on what I got ahead of me in the 2020 season. That’s what I’m locked in for, you know, I don’t like to look too far ahead.”

Henry, 25, spent most of May and June working out with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and recently had throwing sessions with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.