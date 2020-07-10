Jaguars plan to open season with 25 percent of seating capacity available

Getty Images

Low attendance figures have been the subject of jokes at the Jaguars’ expense in the past, but this year’s attendance shortage is mandated by the team rather than the marketplace.

In a letter from senior vice president of sales and service/chief content officer Chad Johnson posted to the team’s website, the Jaguars announced that they will open the season with approximately 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field. That number was derived after consultations with state and local officials as well as the CDC.

All season ticket payments have been credited to accounts and can be used for the 2021 season if buyers want to go that route. Refunds are also available.

The team is working to reconfigure the seating options to account for distancing guidelines and current season ticket holders will get priority access to buying tickets for this year’s games. The Jaguars also announced that all fans will have to wear face coverings and that most merchandise and food purchases will be cashless.