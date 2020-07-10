Jaguars sign fourth-rounder Ben Bartch

Getty Images

The Jaguars might be playing to 25 percent capacity this year, but they now have 41.7 percent of their draft class under contract.

The team announced that fourth-rounder Ben Bartch has signed his rookie deal, making him the fifth of their 12 picks to sign.

Bartch, an offensive lineman from Division III St. John’s University in Minnesota, grew into a prospect, in a very literal sense.

While at the Scouting Combine, he described the smoothies he’d make to gain 65 pounds while making the transition from tight end to tackle. They contained: Seven scrambled eggs, a tub of cottage cheese, quick grits, peanut butter, a banana, and Gatorade.

“I’d gag sometimes, but that’s what you have to do,” Bartch said then.

And now that he has his signing bonus, he can afford actual food.