Julian Edelman, DeSean Jackson making plans to “educate one another”

It looks like Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is taking Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman up on his offer.

Jackson posted anti-Semitic content on social media earlier this week that drew negative reactions from his team and the NFL, which led to apologies and a vow to do more to “to be more informed and make a difference in our community.” Edelman posted a video in response that suggested the two men visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture together before having the kind of “uncomfortable conversations” that lead to change.

Edelman was back on social media Friday morning to say that he and Jackson have connected and are making plans for next steps.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned,” Edelman wrote.

Edelman’s invitation offered a chance for something positive to come out of something ugly. Jackson’s response provides hope that is how things will play out.