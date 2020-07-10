Justin Simmons to sign franchise tender this weekend

Getty Images

With less than a week for franchise-tagged players to negotiate long-term deals with their teams, another one has accepted the one-year version of a payday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Broncos safety Justin Simmons has accepted his franchise tender and will sign it this weekend.

The one-year deal will pay him $11.44 million this season.

The Broncos had been talking about a long-term extension, but the current economic uncertainties around the sport are making it hard for many teams to reach those deals.

That leaves four of the 15 tagged players who haven’t signed their tenders so far: Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Bengals wide receiver AJ Green.