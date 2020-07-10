Mahomes trusts NFL, NFLPA to find a good plan to get back to work

Getty Images

The best player in the NFL believes the 2020 season can be played safely.

Despite increasing numbers of Americans testing positive for COVID-19 and growing concerns that sports simply can’t be played in a pandemic, Mahomes said today that he thinks the players’ union and the league will figure it out.

“The NFLPA and the NFL are talking it through and trying to figure out the best way for us to go back and play the sport we love, keep ourselves safe and follow the right protocol so we’re not hurting anyone else or hurting ourselves. I have trust that the people in charge will do the right thing and get us out there playing the sport we love and doing it the right way,” Mahomes said on ESPN.

Training camps are set to open in just over two weeks, and the NFL and NFLPA still have important issues to work out. Football fans will hope Mahomes is proven right, but that’s no sure thing.