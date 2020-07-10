Pac-12 will play only a conference schedule in 2020

Getty Images

The Pac-12 announced Friday night it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football. The conference joins the Big Ten, which announced the same Thursday.

The other three members of the Power Five have yet to decide how to approach this coming season.

The Pac-12’s CEO Group, made up of university presidents and chancellors from member schools, met Friday afternoon.

The conference also is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. That will delay competition start dates for impacted sports.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”