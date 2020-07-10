Questions emerge about sports draining public resources

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
With American professional sports beginning to return at a time when the coronavirus is washing through the nation unrestrained, the importance of prioritized COVID-19 testing for sports gives rise to important questions regarding the strain placed on resources otherwise available to the public.

As explained by Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports Philadelphia, efforts by the NBA to secure a quick turnaround in testing amounts to the NBA getting preference over the general public at the laboratory the NBA utilizes. Haberstroh explains that, earlier this week, the NBA switched from Quest Diagnostics to BioReference. Coincidentally, Quest recently made it clear that individuals other than “hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic healthcare workers” will now have an average turnaround of 4-6 days between collection of sample and outcome of test.

BioReference apparently will be moving more quickly for the NBA, primarily because BioReference seems to be willing to give the NBA priority. As Halberstroh notes, the BioReference website advises that “[i]If you are looking for your COVID-19 PCR (swab) results please note that these may not be available in the patient portal for up to 5-7 days after collection.”

Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist quoted in Halberstroh’s article, separately observes that the MLS is using BioReference, and that the MLS is receiving test results within 24-48 hours.

“MLS is jumping the line, at *best* delaying the public’s results,” Binney tweeted. “It’s a scandal.”

“Scandal” may be a bit strong, if only because we’ve reached a point where things that once were blatantly scandalous are now met with barely a shrug. But it’s definitely a serious ethical consideration, and those with a strong internal compass when it comes to such matters will be troubled by the reality that, at a time when the number of cases are exploding nationally, sports leagues will be getting special treatment when it comes to getting test results quickly, necessarily slowing down the testing process for the general public.

That’s an important point because NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith made it clear nearly three months ago that he wants no special treatment for football.

“I don’t think that anyone in our larger community should suffer simply because we want football to proceed on time,” Smith said in late April. “We know that we are in a situation now where we cannot mass test the people who need it. . . . We have to make sure that they are taken care of first.”

For a while, it appeared that a rapid turnaround of tests for football players would not put a strain on resources for the public. Now, given that too many members of the public have ignored the pandemic and that too many voices in politics and media are encouraging them to ignore the pandemic, the situation has gotten worse and worse and worse.

With no sign that things are getting any better and with the NFL fewer than three weeks away from the start of training camp, the question of whether the NFL will have no qualms about jamming regular testing for 2,560 players (based on an 80-man roster) and coaches, trainers, and other essential staff into a pipeline that generates results quickly while slowing down the process for the rest of the populace becomes critical to the question of whether the NFL’s still-to-be-finalized testing protocol will work.

If De Smith’s comments from April resonate into August, there’s a real chance that it won’t.

  2. Agreed, the ones that need the resources most should have priority over entertainment. Essential workers, people with symptoms, people that live paycheck to paycheck and are working should all have priority over millionaires with no symptoms.

  5. Do we know if sports paying higher premium to get faster results?
    Typically they charge more which creates revenue to hire more people to do more tests for everyone.
    Basic business 101!

  6. collectordude says:
    July 10, 2020 at 10:27 am
    Sports should be the very last to be tested.

    Exactly , what country running skill set do these Athletes provide …. rather watch NBA over say having running hot and cold water ? Probably not … but the Athletes do provide donations to organizations which is provided to them by us fans who for the most part have a skill set to make peoples lives more comfortable and convenient. But the Athlete has a platform to voice his or her opinion , while the hard working labor class has none. Just my perspective.

  7. For a mostly asymptotic virus, testing has no real health or prevention benefits for the normal population. By the time a positive test comes back, you’ve likely spread it to dozens or people, who will spread it to dozens. It’s simple exponential growth.

    Testing does help with medical research and tracking hotspots and trends, but let’s not act like it could save lives. Symptom-delayed and completely asymptotic carriers change everything and make it impossible to contain this without a complete and total lockdown. Sad but true.

  9. I’m a Formula 1 fan and they’ve just started racing again. I have to say it’s a great emotional outlet and brings a nice dose of normalcy to my otherwise constrained and careful existence right now.

    I wouldn’t say sports are essential, but they are a deeply welcome relief and distraction, and that has real value. So I’m okay with them getting a few testing perks if it means millions of Americans can feel connected to a past time that makes them feel normal.

  10. The same sports that have stolen billions of dollars over the years to build stadiums for billionaires? Surely you jest

  11. tripoli18 says:
    July 10, 2020 at 10:38 am
    Do we know if sports paying higher premium to get faster results?
    Typically they charge more which creates revenue to hire more people to do more tests for everyone.
    Basic business 101!

    ————–

    Don’t be naive. It creates extra revenue to line their pockets, and nothing more. If the competition is also making the general public wait 5 to 7 days to get results back, then they have no incentive to hire more individuals to expedite the process.

  12. I’m fine with it personally. The amount of athletes and support staff between all major sports is a drop in the bucket. I’d be shocked if giving them priority would delay the rest of the country’s results by a full day. Besides, sports should go a long way towards getting us back in our homes and glued to a couch. It could easily be a net positive as it pertains to our Corona battle.

    Sorry to inject optimism into this comments section.

  13. Pretty simple. The NBA is paying big money for swabs. The public isn’t. This isn’t communist. Yet.

