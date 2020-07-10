Quinton Dunbar files unopposed motion to travel outside Florida

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar recently added a new lawyer to the team defending him against armed robbery charges and that legal team has filed a motion on Dunbar’s behalf in Broward County, Florida.

Dunbar is petitioning the court for approval to travel outside of the state. The motion, which is shared by Daniel Wallach of TheAthletic.com, notes that Dunbar is expected at Seahawks training camp later this month and that assistant state attorney Alex Urruela has no objection to Dunbar’s request.

It also notes that Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, who faces charges related to the same incident, received the same approval.

The lack of objection along with the precedent set for Baker suggests that Dunbar will be available for camp even as the ultimate fate of the case remains up in the air.