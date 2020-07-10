Randall Cunningham joins Raiders as their team chaplain

Getty Images

Randall Cunningham never played for the Raiders during his time as an NFL quarterback, but he has joined the organization ahead of their first season in Las Vegas.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports that Cunningham will be the team’s chaplain. Cunningham went to UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career came to an end.

Cunningham called himself “flabbergasted” about the opportunity to work with the team.

“What a great group of people Mark Davis and Jon Gruden have put together,” Cunningham said. “I have a responsibility to look after these guys in this town and I accept that responsibility.”

Former Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman had served as the team’s chaplain before their move from Oakland to Las Vegas.