Report: New Washington name coming “as soon as possible”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

One week after Washington announced that it will conduct a “thorough review” of its name, it’s become thoroughly understood that the name will go.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports that the team “intends to select a new nickname as soon as possible,” citing unnamed sources close to the organization.

Per Fischer, one potential bidder for a minority share of the team has been “personally assured” that the name will change. Likewise, Fischer reports that a “key business partner” said that recent internal discussions on the name have “been decisive,” with a focus on owner Daniel Snyder’s sudden desire to change the name, the selection of a new name, and the logistics related to making the change.

Fischer also confirms our weekend report that the effort by minority investors to sell their stake in the team isn’t a new development. Fischer reports that “some of the shares have been on the market for upward of 18 months, and the response has been muted.” As explained on Sunday, Fred Smith and Dwight Schar have been trying to sell, but that they have been unable to find a buyer.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: New Washington name coming “as soon as possible”

  4. Any guesses on what sports franchise or university will be victimized by the angry mob next?

  10. The 51’s, commemorating desired/future statehood. Doesn’t really roll off the tongue but it is 2 more than SF.

  11. So Redskins minority stakeholders Fred Smith and Dwight Schar are attempting to sell their shares…but no buyers. Why, one might ask? Well, with the current revisionist climate, compounded by the COVID-19 lockdown, exacerbated by NFL teams offering season ticket holders a chance to opt out of the coming season, one doesn’t have to be Warren Buffet to realize that the NFL at the current time is the quintessential bad investment.

    The upcoming season, combined with the revisionist climate overcoming the nation and a weak NFL Commissioner, may be a relative death knell for the future of the “Shield”. For so many years the NFL seemed recession proof, even with multiple bad decisions coming just over the last few years. It would seem that these issues have combined to make the NFL a less than optimum product on and off the field, as the owners trusted their business model to a man ( Goodell ) who couldn’t handle wheelbarrow on a rainy day.

    The Washington franchise will be renamed ( with a possible couple of other franchises in tow ) but the public’s love affair with the NFL may have already seen it finest hour. It would seem that the owners drove their league into a ditch…with Roger holding the wheel.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.