Report: New Washington name coming “as soon as possible”

One week after Washington announced that it will conduct a “thorough review” of its name, it’s become thoroughly understood that the name will go.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reports that the team “intends to select a new nickname as soon as possible,” citing unnamed sources close to the organization.

Per Fischer, one potential bidder for a minority share of the team has been “personally assured” that the name will change. Likewise, Fischer reports that a “key business partner” said that recent internal discussions on the name have “been decisive,” with a focus on owner Daniel Snyder’s sudden desire to change the name, the selection of a new name, and the logistics related to making the change.

Fischer also confirms our weekend report that the effort by minority investors to sell their stake in the team isn’t a new development. Fischer reports that “some of the shares have been on the market for upward of 18 months, and the response has been muted.” As explained on Sunday, Fred Smith and Dwight Schar have been trying to sell, but that they have been unable to find a buyer.