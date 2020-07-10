Richard Sherman: “Huge outstanding issues are still unresolved”

Getty Images

NFL Media tried on Friday morning to create the impression that most of the work toward reaching an agreement for football in 2020 has been accomplished. The NFL Players Association strenuously objects to that characterization.

“Huge outstanding issues are still unresolved,” 49ers cornerback and NFLPA Executive Committee member Richard Sherman said on Twitter. “We haven’t agreed to anything in their proposal and literally just sent them a response. But all will be revealed.”

Major points of disagreement linger, with the largest unresolved areas relating to preseason games, testing protocols, and potential salary givebacks for 2020. The question of whether and when players may opt out of the 2020 season also needs to be addressed.

So, despite the league’s characterization, there’s a long way to go and a short time to get there. Unless the league and union agree to temporarily pause the opening of training camps to allow for the appropriate consideration and conclusion of these major points.