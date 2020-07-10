Saints allow season ticket holders to opt out of 2020

Getty Images

The Saints are the latest team to let season ticket holders know that this season will be very different.

Saints season ticket holders have been sent a form that allows them to choose to either get a refund on their tickets for this year or roll them over to the 2021 season, according to WDSU in New Orleans.

The Saints’ season is supposed to start on September 13 against the Buccaneers. The Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady matchup is one of the most anticipated games of Week One and would be an enormous event at the Superdome. But the Superdome will certainly not be at full capacity, and may be empty.

Although the NFL is still planning for its season to start on time, it remains unclear whether that can happen, and if so how many, or if any, fans can attend games. Much is still to be determined, and many season ticket holders may just decide to take their refunds now.