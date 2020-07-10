Shaquil Barrett accepts franchise tender, disputes that he’s a linebacker

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Shaquil Barrett will play for the Buccaneers this year, but how much he’ll get paid remains to be seen.

Barrett informed the Buccaneers today that he will accept the franchise tender the team placed on him, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT. That means Barrett is willing to play this season on a one-year contract.

But Barrett plans to file a grievance over the Buccaneers designating him as a linebacker. Barrett maintains that he plays more defensive end than linebacker and should be classified as a defensive end for franchise tag purposes. The franchise tag for linebackers is $15.828 million and the tag for defensive ends is $17.788 million.

The Ravens and Matt Judon were in the same situation and ultimately agreed to a compromise that would pay him $16.8 million this year. It’s possible that Barrett and the Bucs could come to the same compromise.

It’s also possible that they could work out a long-term deal. Rosenhaus said the two sides will continue to negotiate on that, but he said nothing is close. The deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts is just five days away.

6 responses to “Shaquil Barrett accepts franchise tender, disputes that he’s a linebacker

  1. Well, they chose to pay Brady lose leverage and go into a cap hell, possibly losing him like KC will lose Chris Jones.

    You pay your own slam dunk cornerstone draft picks FIRST before importing pricey FAs.

    Not a draft pick. You live under a rock?

  3. Great point made by touchback6. You pay your own slam dunk cornerstone draft picks FIRST before importing pricey FAs.

    However, Shaquil Barrett wasn’t a Buc’s draft pick to start with, he was drafted by the Bronco’s. He was imported as a pricey FA to start with.

    What a poorly constructed first sentence. Who will they lose? Brady? Are you tylawpick6, or whatever you used to call yourself, by any chance? Your anti-Brady venom seems familiar. How about forgetting Tom ever played for the Pats and get on with your life? Our (Pat fans’) QBs are now Stidham, Newton, and Hoyer (in no particular order). Let’s root for them. BTW I clicked on this post because I wasn’t sure who Shaquil Barrett was, not because I was like, “Ooh, a Bucs post.”

    Way to expose the genius Brady-hater!

