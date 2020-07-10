Shaquil Barrett accepts franchise tender, disputes that he’s a linebacker

Getty Images

Shaquil Barrett will play for the Buccaneers this year, but how much he’ll get paid remains to be seen.

Barrett informed the Buccaneers today that he will accept the franchise tender the team placed on him, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT. That means Barrett is willing to play this season on a one-year contract.

But Barrett plans to file a grievance over the Buccaneers designating him as a linebacker. Barrett maintains that he plays more defensive end than linebacker and should be classified as a defensive end for franchise tag purposes. The franchise tag for linebackers is $15.828 million and the tag for defensive ends is $17.788 million.

The Ravens and Matt Judon were in the same situation and ultimately agreed to a compromise that would pay him $16.8 million this year. It’s possible that Barrett and the Bucs could come to the same compromise.

It’s also possible that they could work out a long-term deal. Rosenhaus said the two sides will continue to negotiate on that, but he said nothing is close. The deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts is just five days away.